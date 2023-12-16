News you can trust since 1897
Kettering man facing years behind bars after robbing bookies while armed with knife

He’ll be sentenced in February
By Sam Wildman
Published 16th Dec 2023, 05:00 GMT
A Kettering man is facing a lengthy prison stretch after admitting robbing a bookies while armed with a knife.

Robert Howieson will be sentenced on February 2 next year after pleading guilty to two offences at Northampton Crown Court.

The 40-year-old, of Rockingham Road, was arrested after an incident at the town’s Betfred in Silver Street at about 2.30pm on Sunday, October 29.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said Howieson threatened a member of staff with a knife before taking cash from the till.

No physical injuries were caused, the police spokesman added.

Howieson admitted robbing Betfred of £430 and possessing a kitchen knife in public.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing hearing.