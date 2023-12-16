Kettering man facing years behind bars after robbing bookies while armed with knife

Betfred, Kettering

A Kettering man is facing a lengthy prison stretch after admitting robbing a bookies while armed with a knife.

Robert Howieson will be sentenced on February 2 next year after pleading guilty to two offences at Northampton Crown Court.

The 40-year-old, of Rockingham Road, was arrested after an incident at the town’s Betfred in Silver Street at about 2.30pm on Sunday, October 29.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said Howieson threatened a member of staff with a knife before taking cash from the till.

No physical injuries were caused, the police spokesman added.

Howieson admitted robbing Betfred of £430 and possessing a kitchen knife in public.