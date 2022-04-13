Kettering man caught with 150 sick images

A Kettering man is facing a possible prison sentence after he was caught with more than 150 vile images depicting child abuse.

Jacob Ford, 22, was arrested in August 2020 after online activity relating to indecent images of children was traced to him.

A forensic examination of devices found indecent pseudo-photographs across all three categories, A, B and C, category A depicting the most severe abuse.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

In total there were 153 images – 30 in category A, 46 in category B and 77 in category C.

Ford, of Brooksdale Close, was charged with three counts of possessing indecent pseudo-photographs and pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (April 11).

He was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on May 18.