Kettering man Benjamin Marriott wanted by police after allegedly breaching licence conditions

Police have appealed for help to track down a Kettering man who is wanted.

Benjamin Marriott, 31, is being sought by officers after alleged breaches of the conditions of his licence after being released from prison.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who knows where Marriott is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

