Kettering man Benjamin Marriott wanted by police after allegedly breaching licence conditions
Police have appealed for help to track down a Kettering man who is wanted.
Benjamin Marriott, 31, is being sought by officers after alleged breaches of the conditions of his licence after being released from prison.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who knows where Marriott is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 24000422006 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”