Kettering man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Kingsthorpe stabbing
A 23-year-old man from Kettering has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to a stabbing in Kingsthorpe.
The incident happened at around 2.45pm on Thursday (September 21) close to the tennis courts on Kingsthorpe Recreational Ground.
A man in his 30s suffered “suspected” stab wounds to his hand and chest. He was taken to hospital, where he remains today (Monday, September 25).
Part of Harborough Road was cordoned off into the night as police began investigating the incident.
Today (Monday September 25), Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that a 23-year-old from Kettering has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.
Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Nick Peters, of CID West, previously said: “While we are keeping an open mind as to the motivation for the assault, we currently do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.”
However, detectives investigating this incident would like to re-appeal for witnesses or anyone with information who have yet to come forward to contact them as a matter of urgency.
They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured any part of the incident – whether the actual assault or the events leading up to it or afterwards - on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively anonymously at Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000588284.