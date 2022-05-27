Kettering man arrested after woman grabbed around the throat

A Kettering man has been arrested by police after reports that a woman was grabbed around the throat.

The 37-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of assault, has been released on police bail as an investigation continues.

Police were called to Union Street in the town after the incident between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on Saturday, May 21.

Police are investigating

They received reports of an argument between a man and woman, who screamed after being grabbed around the throat.

Detectives are now appealing for information and have urged witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “The man was white and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey Adidas hooded top with blue stripes, a dark coloured cap and was riding a red pedal cycle.