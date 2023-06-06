Kettering man appears in court after being charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

A Kettering man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, police have said.

Karl Wayne Tulloch, of Russell Street, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (June 5) and was remanded into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 37-year-old has been charged with sexual assault, engaging in sexual communication with a child and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Police said the charges relate to an incident in which a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.