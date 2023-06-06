Kettering man appears in court after being charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl
He was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance
By Sam Wildman
Published 6th Jun 2023
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:03 BST
A Kettering man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, police have said.
Karl Wayne Tulloch, of Russell Street, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (June 5) and was remanded into custody.
The 37-year-old has been charged with sexual assault, engaging in sexual communication with a child and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
Police said the charges relate to an incident in which a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.
Tulloch will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on July 25.