Kettering man appears at court over indecent images allegation

A Kettering man has appeared before magistrates over allegations around images of child abuse.

Anthony Sibley, 57, has been charged with two counts of making indecent images of children - a legal term for downloading, viewing or storing.

Sibley, of Carlton Street, appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court for a brief hearing after being accused of committing the offences between July 2019 and June 2020.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

The allegations surround two category A images and two category B images. Category A files depict the most serious child abuse.