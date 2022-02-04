Kettering man appears at court over indecent images allegation
He's been charged with making indecent images of children
A Kettering man has appeared before magistrates over allegations around images of child abuse.
Anthony Sibley, 57, has been charged with two counts of making indecent images of children - a legal term for downloading, viewing or storing.
Sibley, of Carlton Street, appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court for a brief hearing after being accused of committing the offences between July 2019 and June 2020.
The allegations surround two category A images and two category B images. Category A files depict the most serious child abuse.
Sibley was granted unconditional bail and will appear at Northampton Crown Court on a date which is yet to be fixed.