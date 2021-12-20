Kettering man appears at court accused of possessing child abuse images

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A Kettering man will face a crown court judge next month accused of possessing images of child abuse.

Andrew Pinney, of Montagu Street, is charged with four offences which are alleged to have taken place in 2019.

The 62-year-old is alleged to have possessed two printed category C images of a child on November 12.

Pinney is also charged with three counts of making - a legal term which covers things like downloading or viewing - indecent images of children.

Those alleged offences relate to nine category A images, 43 category B images and 355 category C images. Category A images depict the most serious abuse.

Pinney appeared before magistrates in Northampton on Friday (December 17), who sent the case to Northampton Crown Court for trial.