Kettering man admits having knife
He will be sentenced next month
A Kettering man will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to having a knife in public.
Andrew Shanks was found with the blade when his vehicle was stopped in Wellingborough on July 5.
Police were running an ANPR operation in Gold Street when the 39-year-old was arrested at about 3pm.
Most Popular
-
1
Corby's Forest Bowling Club founded in 1950 told get out 'in a month or you'll be trespassing'
-
2
Notorious Andru-Jay Burgess back in jail after being caught driving illegally yet again
-
3
Dangerous rapist left victim for dead in Wellingborough
-
4
Police recover stolen property near Broughton in cable theft investigation
-
5
Rural north Northamptonshire bus services set to be saved
Shanks, of Park Road, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article when he appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court this month.
He was granted unconditional bail so a pre-sentence report could be completed before he is sentenced on September 7.
At the time of the operation Chief Inspector Nathan Murray said: “We want to utilise all of our resources as part of this week of action and our ANPR network is a truly invaluable asset in order to bring the fight back to the criminals.
“This operation shows our proactive capability in finding people who would look to use the roads to commit crime.”