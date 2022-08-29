Kettering man admits having knife

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Kettering man will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to having a knife in public.

Andrew Shanks was found with the blade when his vehicle was stopped in Wellingborough on July 5.

Police were running an ANPR operation in Gold Street when the 39-year-old was arrested at about 3pm.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Shanks, of Park Road, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article when he appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court this month.

He was granted unconditional bail so a pre-sentence report could be completed before he is sentenced on September 7.

At the time of the operation Chief Inspector Nathan Murray said: “We want to utilise all of our resources as part of this week of action and our ANPR network is a truly invaluable asset in order to bring the fight back to the criminals.