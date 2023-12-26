Northampton Crown Court. File image.

A 22-year-old from Kettering has pleaded guilty to growing cannabis.

Callum Gunn, of Hampden Crescent, Kettering, appeared before Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (December 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accompanied by his parents, Gunn pleaded guilty to the production of the Class B drug and on March 24 last year.

He also admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis between December 29, 2021 and March 25, 2022.