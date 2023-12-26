Kettering man admits growing and dealing cannabis
He appeared before a crown court judge
A 22-year-old from Kettering has pleaded guilty to growing cannabis.
Callum Gunn, of Hampden Crescent, Kettering, appeared before Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (December 21).
Accompanied by his parents, Gunn pleaded guilty to the production of the Class B drug and on March 24 last year.
He also admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis between December 29, 2021 and March 25, 2022.
Gunn was told he will be sentenced on February 1 at the same court.