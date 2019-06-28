Kettering man accused of Finedon police chase fails to turn up at court

A man who is accused of driving a Vauxhall Zafira dangerously during a police chase through Finedon has failed to appear at court.

John Baldwin, of Naseby Road, Kettering, was due to appear at Northampton Crown Court this morning (Friday, July 28).

He was facing charges of dangerous driving after failing to stop for a police officer in Station Road, Ivy Lane, Bell Hill and Wellingborough Road on February 3 this year.

He is also accused of having no licence or insurance.

The 39-year-old did not turn up for his hearing and a no bail warrant for his arrest was issued by Judge Rebecca Crane after his legal team failed to locate him.