Kettering man, 79, remanded in custody accused of sexually assaulting teenager on bus

By Sam Wildman
Published 12th Jun 2024, 16:32 BST
A Kettering man is being held in custody accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old on a bus.

David Bellamy, 79, appeared before magistrates in Leicester yesterday (June 11) after being charged with sexual assault by touching.

The charge comes after an incident involving a young woman on a bus between Kettering and Market Harborough on May 10.

Bellamy, of Brambleside, was remanded in custody and will appear at Leicester Crown Court on July 29.