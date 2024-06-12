Kettering man, 79, remanded in custody accused of sexually assaulting teenager on bus
A Kettering man is being held in custody accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old on a bus.
David Bellamy, 79, appeared before magistrates in Leicester yesterday (June 11) after being charged with sexual assault by touching.
The charge comes after an incident involving a young woman on a bus between Kettering and Market Harborough on May 10.
Bellamy, of Brambleside, was remanded in custody and will appear at Leicester Crown Court on July 29.