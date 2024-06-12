Kettering man, 79, remanded in custody accused of sexually assaulting teenager on bus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kettering man is being held in custody accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old on a bus.

David Bellamy, 79, appeared before magistrates in Leicester yesterday (June 11) after being charged with sexual assault by touching.

The charge comes after an incident involving a young woman on a bus between Kettering and Market Harborough on May 10.

