Kettering man, 60, jailed for breaching sexual harm prevention order

A 60-year-old man has been jailed for more than three years after he admitted to breaching the terms of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Roland Philip Holmes, previously of Kettering, was issued with a SHPO in November 2024 following his convictions for sexual communication with a child and causing/inciting a female child under 13 to engage in a sexual act.

The SHPO was issued with certain conditions he was required to abide by, including not having any contact or communication of any kind with any person under the age of 18 and not having in his possession any image or photograph (physical or electronic) of a female under the age of 18.

However, on June 25 this year, Holmes was visited by police officers, alongside the Probation Service, who found multiple images of a teenage girl on his phone.

The MOSOVO team at Northamptonshire Police launched an investigation and found that the girl in the photos was a 17-year-old girl from Russia that Holmes had been corresponding with for about a month.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of breaching his SHPO.

On July 1, 2025, Holmes appeared at Northampton Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to both counts, returning to the same court last month (August 14) where he was sentenced to three years and one month in prison.

Investigating officer PC Erica Turner, from the force’s MOSOVO team, said: “Sexual Harm Prevention Orders are put in place for a reason - to ensure registered sex offenders are monitored closely and to protect the public.

“In this case, Roland Holmes showed a blatant disregard for the order he was under so I am pleased to see him rewarded with a substantial custodial sentence.

“It is our duty to protect the most vulnerable people in our society from people like Roland Holmes and we will continue working hard to ensure that anyone else who breaches the terms of their SHPO is brought to justice.”