Kettering man, 37, pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child following incident in Irthlingborough

He appeared at court earlier this week
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST

A 37-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexual communication with a child after an incident in Irthlingborough.

On May 27 this year, Karl Wayne Tulloch, of Russell Street, Kettering sent sexual messages to a 13-year-old via Snapchat.

Tulloch appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (July 25) to plead guilty to the offence and was remanded into custody ahead of a sentencing hearing at the same court on September 18.

Northampton Crown Court
Northampton Crown Court
Lead investigator Detective Sergeant Colin Gibb said: “I’d like to commend this young girl and her family for their support during our investigation.

"It was very brave of her to report this offence to us and I am glad that Tulloch has pleaded guilty.

“I’d also like to thank the witnesses we spoke to as part of the investigation as well.

"Their evidence and support of the case was crucial in securing an early guilty plea.”