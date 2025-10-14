Kettering man, 37, arrested on suspicion of indecently exposing himself and weeing in the street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seen acting ‘inappropriately’ in Stamford Road, Kettering.

The man allegedly asked a woman to touch him inappropriately before indecently exposing himself as he urinated in the middle of the road between 3.35pm and 3.50pm on Sunday afternoon (October 12).

Police arrested a 37-year-old man from Kettering on suspicion of exposure and later released him on police bail.

A force spokesman said: “Stamford Road is a busy route through Kettering and detectives are also asking drivers who may have been travelling in this area at the relevant time to check their dash-cam footage to see if they have inadvertently captured the incident.

Then incident happened in Stamford Road, Kettering on October 12 Image: Google Maps

“Northamptonshire Police is committed to tackling all forms of sexual offending and we take reports of this nature very seriously.”

Detectives investigating would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, with people advised to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Witnesses are asked to quote incident number 25000599962 when providing any information.