Kettering house raided after burglar breaks in through dog flap
Police are appealing for witnesses
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 3:52 pm
A burglar raided a home in Kettering after climbing through a dog flap.
Police were called after the incident in Meadway Close between 1am and 4.30am this morning (December 1)
A spokesman for the Northamptonshire force said the unknown offender broken in through a dog flap for a large dog.
Once inside they searched the home before stealing a handbag and a purse.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 21000698442.