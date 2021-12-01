Kettering house raided after burglar breaks in through dog flap

A burglar raided a home in Kettering after climbing through a dog flap.

Police were called after the incident in Meadway Close between 1am and 4.30am this morning (December 1)

A spokesman for the Northamptonshire force said the unknown offender broken in through a dog flap for a large dog.

Once inside they searched the home before stealing a handbag and a purse.