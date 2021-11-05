Kettering home burgled after woman asks victim to charge phone
A laptop was stolen during the incident
A Kettering house was burgled after a woman distracted the victim by asking to charge her phone.
Police are investigating after the incident in Marion Square, on the Grange estate, between 5pm and 9pm on October 31.
The suspect knocked at victim's door and offered to sell him a mobile phone before asking to charge her own phone.
Police said the victim let her in to charge the phone and after about 20 to 30 minutes the woman left the property.
The victim later noticed that his laptop and bank card had been stolen.
No description of the suspect was available from police at this stage.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.