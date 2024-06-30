Kettering GBH case a 'stark reminder' after punch left victim with significant head injury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man suffered a significant head injury after hitting his head on a kerb when he was punched on a night out in Kettering.

Police say the incident is a ‘stark reminder’ of the consequences violence can have after it left the victim hospitalised and his attacker in court.

Oliver Moss was spared from a spell behind bars this month after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

Northampton Crown Court heard the 23-year-old assaulted his victim on October 7, 2022, six days after an ‘incident’ at a house party the pair were at.

Northampton Crown Court

The victim and his friends were in the Earl of Dalkeith pub at about 11pm when they saw Moss and went to speak to a doorman to ask him to leave to prevent further trouble.

When they returned to their table Moss, of Cornwall Road, was sat at the table next to them so they got up and went outside, only for Moss to also leave the premises to speak to them in events which were caught on CCTV.

Court documents said that Moss was told to leave them alone but didn’t and it escalated as he pushed the victim twice, causing him to take steps backwards.

The victim told Moss not to push him and a witness described the victim kicking Moss in the groin. Moss then punched the victim twice, the second of which caused him to fall and hit his head on the kerb.

He suffered a significant head injury with a subdural haematoma on side of his brain, facial fracture, laceration to the head, swelling and bruising to the right eye and a cut to the lip. He was in hospital for five days.

Moss was jailed for 16 months, suspended for 12 months. He must wear an electronic tag for two months, unable to leave his home between 8pm and 5am, and must take part in rehabilitation activity days.

Moss was also ordered to pay compensation of £2,500 and a surcharge of £187.

After the case a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This incident is a stark reminder that violence on a night out can have severe consequences, and although the victim in this case continues to recover, Oliver Moss’ actions have caused him a huge amount of pain and distress.