Kettering fourteen-year-old accused of assaulting seventeen police officers appears in court

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A boy accused of assaulting 17 police officers, two appropriate adults and three prison escorts during a series of violent altercations has appeared in court.

The teen, who cannot be named because of his age, was 14 when he is said to have committed the crimes although he has recently turned 15.

On September 5 this year while living in a different part of the country, he was taken to court to face charges before the youth bench, and while there, is alleged to have assaulted three police officers. He is also accused of a racially aggravated public order offence at that same hearing.

Then, on September 15, the youngster is charged with assaulting three male police officers at his home address.

He was taken into custody but two days later, at a court appearance, he is said to have assaulted a further three police officers.

Then, after a move to his address in Kettering, he is accused of assaulting two male and two female police officers at his home on October 8.

After he was arrested, the following morning he is then said to have assaulted a further two police officers at Weekley Woods Justice Centre as well as the appropriate adult who was there to support him.

Two days later, on October 11 he assaulted a male police officer at his home address and is also accused of a Section 5 public order offence carried out at the same time.

On October 13, as he was due to appear before magistrates, he is said to have assaulted three prison escorts and his appropriate adult at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Then at the same court appearance, he is charged with racially abusing a female member of court staff, and of using threatening behaviour against the same person.

He is also accused of damaging a court cell and of assaulting a police constable.