Kettering flasher exposed himself as he walked towards woman
Police have launched an investigation
A flasher exposed himself as he walks towards a woman near a Kettering supermarket.
Police have released a description of the man after launching an investigation into Friday's (January 28) incident.
The incident took place between 7.30pm and 7.45pm as a woman walked along Rockingham Road, between Sainsbury’s and Nick’s Fish and Chip shop.
A man walking towards her then indecently exposed himself, before walking past her without speaking.
A police spokesman said: "The suspect is described as having a dark complexion, possibly of Asian ethnicity, in his late 20s to 40s.
"He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark coat with the hood up and Vans trainers.
"Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."