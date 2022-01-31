Kettering flasher exposed himself as he walked towards woman

A flasher exposed himself as he walks towards a woman near a Kettering supermarket.

Police have released a description of the man after launching an investigation into Friday's (January 28) incident.

The incident took place between 7.30pm and 7.45pm as a woman walked along Rockingham Road, between Sainsbury’s and Nick’s Fish and Chip shop.

Police are investigating.

A man walking towards her then indecently exposed himself, before walking past her without speaking.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect is described as having a dark complexion, possibly of Asian ethnicity, in his late 20s to 40s.

"He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark coat with the hood up and Vans trainers.