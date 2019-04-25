Kettering estate hit by series of break-ins

Officers investigating a spate of break-ins in the Brambleside area of Kettering say they could be linked.

Four incidents of burglary or attempted burglary were recorded in the area between April 10 and April 17, involving three males between 16 and 18-years-old.

The first incident happened on April 10 when three males were disturbed attempting to break into a house in Brambleside.

The second break-in happened at a house in Pennine Way on April 16, between 6.30pm and 6.45pm, when three young males are reported to have been seen near the property.

The third incident happened between April 16 and when a house in Brambleside was broken into, and the fourth offence is believed to have happened between April 10 and 17, after plastic roofing was found to have been removed from a property in Weekley Glebe Road.

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the incidents may be linked and are appealing for information about the people involved. The three males are described as being aged about 16 to 18-years-old.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”