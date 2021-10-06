Kettering e-scooter rider threatens men with machete

Police are investigating

An e-scooter rider is wanted by police after he waved a machete at two men in Kettering.

Police have launched an investigation after the late-night incident in Stamford Road last month.

Between 11.45pm on Saturday, September 25, and 12.15am on Sunday, September 26, the victims were walking along Stamford Road when they were approached by a man on a black e-scooter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He waved a large machete-style knife at them before riding off towards the Grange Place shops.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, of medium build, wearing a dark blue navy puffer jacket, black T-shirt, grey baggy jogging bottoms, and Nike trainers with white or reflective laces.

"He also wore a black hat with writing on the front and back of it, and had a light-coloured face covering on."