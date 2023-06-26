News you can trust since 1897
Kettering drink-driver crashed while she was four times the legal limit

She was handed a suspended prison sentence
By Sam Wildman
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:49 BST

A Kettering drink-driver who crashed while she was four times the legal alcohol limit has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Katarzyna Barbour was driving a Honda CRV when she collided with a number of parked vehicles in Edmund Street at about 8.45pm on June 2, police said.

The 40-year-old was arrested and taken into custody where she gave a reading of 142 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal drink-drive limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
Northampton Magistrates' Court
Barbour, of Edmund Street, pleaded guilty to drink-driving when she appeared before magistrates in Northampton last week.

She was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, a term which magistrates suspended for 12 months. She was banned from driving for 34 months.

Barbour was told she must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.