Kettering drink-driver crashed while she was four times the legal limit

A Kettering drink-driver who crashed while she was four times the legal alcohol limit has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Katarzyna Barbour was driving a Honda CRV when she collided with a number of parked vehicles in Edmund Street at about 8.45pm on June 2, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 40-year-old was arrested and taken into custody where she gave a reading of 142 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal drink-drive limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Barbour, of Edmund Street, pleaded guilty to drink-driving when she appeared before magistrates in Northampton last week.

She was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, a term which magistrates suspended for 12 months. She was banned from driving for 34 months.