Kettering dog attack - woman seriously injured and pet dog killed

A woman has been seriously injured and a pet dog has been killed following an attack by a pair of dogs reported to behaving aggressively in a Kettering street.

Northamptonshire Police were called to Margaret Road, shortly before 3pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 28).

Members of the public had said that two dogs were attacking other dogs and had bitten at least one member of the public.

A police spokesman said: “As a result of the incident, one of the dogs attacked sadly died from their injuries, while a second dog is in a stable condition and receiving veterinary care.

"A woman was also seriously injured in the incident after being bitten on the lip and hand and required hospital treatment.

“The two dogs were seized, and their owner arrested in relation to an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

”The dogs which were seized were a French Bulldog and a Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross, whilst the dog which sadly died was a Cocker Spaniel and the other dog injured was a Yorkshire Terrier.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.