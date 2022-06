A fast food driver has been attacked in a street while delivering to a home in Kettering in the early hours of Sunday.

The Just Eat driver was on his way to an address in Alfred Street Kettering when he was punched and robbed by two men.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “A delivery driver was attacked in Alfred Street by two males between 1.30am and 2am.

Northants Police - file picture