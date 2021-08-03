Kettering criminal jailed again after threatening to knock shop worker out

Ricky Long.

A convicted Kettering thief has been locked up for the third time in less than a year after a violent outburst at a shop he was banned from.

Ricky Long was deemed such a shoplifting risk that he was barred from dozens of shops in Kettering and Corby last year under a criminal behaviour order.

He was jailed, released and then put back behind bars on recall just two weeks later for breaching the order and threatening to smash a man's head in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now the distinctive 34-year-old has been detained again after an incident in Kettering on July 25.

He entered Tesco Express in London Road - breaching the criminal behaviour order - before threatening two shop workers with violence.

Long, of no fixed address, clenched his fists at one and threatened to knock him out.

And he then confronted another worker in an aggressive manner, placing his forehead and nose against their forehead and nose.

At Northampton Magistrates' Court Long admitted charges of assault and failing to comply with a criminal behaviour order, as well as breaching a suspended sentence.

He was jailed for a total of 14 weeks and was ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £120.

Last year police released Long's image and asked anyone who saw him flouting the criminal behaviour order to call them.

Under the order, which was made for three years, Long is barred from entering retail premises in certain parts of the county, including Kettering's town centre and the area around Stanier Close off Northfield Avenue.