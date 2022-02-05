Kettering creep jailed after following young girl

A creep who followed a young girl in Kettering and shouted sexual comments at her has been put behind bars.

William McEwing was arrested after his 14-year-old year victim rang police, having turned back on herself to lose him.

She was walking in the Hawthorn Road area at about 4.30pm on September 14 last year when 46-year-old McEwing saw her.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

She did not know him but he followed her for about 15 minutes, shouting inappropriate sexual things at her.

After being arrested he was charged with a public order offence of causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress and pleaded not guilty.

But he was convicted by magistrates and this week at Northampton Magistrates' Court he was jailed for 12 weeks.

Magistrates said the offence was so serious because it involved a 14-year-old girl.

A restraining order was made until 2027, banning him from contacting his victim by any means.