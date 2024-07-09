Kettering creep defecated in front of 15-year-old girl for sexual gratification

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kettering man who defecated in front of a 15-year-old girl for his own sexual gratification has been warned he could be jailed.

Callum Fraser was arrested after the disgusting incident in the town on January 11, which he committed in the presence of the teenager who he didn’t know.

The 20-year-old had already previously defecated in a public place or in view of members of the public twice in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He went on to plead guilty to three charges of outraging public decency, but denied a charge of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child over the January incident.

Callum Fraser pictured leaving court yesterday.

Yesterday (July 8) Fraser, of Havelock Street, changed his plea to guilty and Northampton Crown Court heard the act was done for the purpose of sexual gratification.

Northamptonshire Police said Fraser, who wore a blue suit in the dock, was arrested after CCTV enquries led officers to him.

He was also seen by one person on a Voi e-scooter which led to officers making enquiries with Voi, who confirmed that he was in the area at the time of the offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC adjourned Fraser’s sentencing hearing to next month so a pre-sentence report could be carried out and said it was an ‘unusual’ case.

He warned Fraser not to rule anything in or out when it came to sentencing.

Judge Herbert KC told him: "You are at risk of an immediate custodial sentence.”