A Northamptonshire Police officer has been convicted of drink-driving after she was involved in an out-of-county car crash.

PC Rachel Cantwell, a Kettering community cop, appeared before Oxford Magistates' Court yesterday (Thursday, January 19) following the incident on December 11, 2022.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “PC Rachel Cantwell, a neighbourhood officer based in Kettering, yesterday appeared before Oxford Magistates' Court following an incident in the Thames Valley Police area on December 11 last year.

Northamptonshire Police

“The officer was arrested following a single vehicle road traffic collision.

“PC Cantwell was banned from driving for 23 months and handed a community order.”

