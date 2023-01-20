Kettering community police officer arrested after car crash convicted of drink driving
She appeared before magistrates
A Northamptonshire Police officer has been convicted of drink-driving after she was involved in an out-of-county car crash.
PC Rachel Cantwell, a Kettering community cop, appeared before Oxford Magistates' Court yesterday (Thursday, January 19) following the incident on December 11, 2022.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “PC Rachel Cantwell, a neighbourhood officer based in Kettering, yesterday appeared before Oxford Magistates' Court following an incident in the Thames Valley Police area on December 11 last year.
“The officer was arrested following a single vehicle road traffic collision.
“PC Cantwell was banned from driving for 23 months and handed a community order.”
“The force’s Professional Standards Department will now commence proceedings for a misconduct hearing which, will happen in due course.”