Kettering community police officer arrested after car crash convicted of drink driving

She appeared before magistrates

By Alison Bagley
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 2:14pm

A Northamptonshire Police officer has been convicted of drink-driving after she was involved in an out-of-county car crash.

PC Rachel Cantwell, a Kettering community cop, appeared before Oxford Magistates' Court yesterday (Thursday, January 19) following the incident on December 11, 2022.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “PC Rachel Cantwell, a neighbourhood officer based in Kettering, yesterday appeared before Oxford Magistates' Court following an incident in the Thames Valley Police area on December 11 last year.

“The officer was arrested following a single vehicle road traffic collision.

“PC Cantwell was banned from driving for 23 months and handed a community order.”

“The force’s Professional Standards Department will now commence proceedings for a misconduct hearing which, will happen in due course.”