Kettering coffee shop boss considering cashless move after burglary - police launch appeal over wanted man

Call 101 if you recognise this man
By Sam Wildman
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:29 BST

The owner of an independent coffee chain says he’s considering making their Kettering store cashless after another burglary.

Bewiched in High Street was targeted between 4.40am and 5.10am on Sunday, May 28, when entry was forced at the rear of the premises.

Police said items worth £2,145 were stolen and they have now released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police want to speak to this manPolice want to speak to this man
Matt Fountain is the owner of the Bewiched chain, which started in Wellingborough and now has more than a dozen coffee shops.

He said: “We have now been burgled twice at our Kettering store and are seriously considering going cashless for the safety of our team and customers.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”