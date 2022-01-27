Kettering CCTV appeal after woman sexually assaulted

Call 101 if you know this man

By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 2:46 pm

A man is wanted by police after a sexual assault in Kettering's town centre earlier this month.

A woman was touched inappropriately at about 11.25pm on Saturday, January 15, in Silver Street.

Today (January 27) police released a blurred CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

Police want to speak to this man

A police spokesman said: "Officers believe the man in the image could assist with their enquiries and are urging him, or anyone who knows him, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101."