Kettering CCTV appeal after woman sexually assaulted

A man is wanted by police after a sexual assault in Kettering's town centre earlier this month.

A woman was touched inappropriately at about 11.25pm on Saturday, January 15, in Silver Street.

Today (January 27) police released a blurred CCTV image of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

Police want to speak to this man