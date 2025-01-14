Kettering CCTV appeal after offensive weapon seen in town centre street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man seen in a CCTV image from School Lane in Kettering may be able to help Northants Police with an investigation into a person seen with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident in Kettering town centre on January 3.

The incident involving the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place took place in School Lane at about 3am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

CCTV image released by Northants Police from School Lane, Kettering/Northants Police

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 25000004437 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”