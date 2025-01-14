Kettering CCTV appeal after offensive weapon seen in town centre street

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 14th Jan 2025, 10:13 BST
A man seen in a CCTV image from School Lane in Kettering may be able to help Northants Police with an investigation into a person seen with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident in Kettering town centre on January 3.

The incident involving the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place took place in School Lane at about 3am.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

CCTV image released by Northants Police from School Lane, Kettering/Northants PoliceCCTV image released by Northants Police from School Lane, Kettering/Northants Police
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 25000004437 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

