A man who was charged over a Kettering cannabis factory is wanted after skipping his court date.

Elision Zdrava, of no fixed address, is accused of producing 77 plants of the class B drug but did not turn up at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old was charged after police found the cannabis factory in Havelock Street on September 28, 2020.

Elision Zdrava