Kettering cannabis factory suspect wanted after skipping court date
Call 101 if you know where he is
By Sam Wildman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 12:13pm
A man who was charged over a Kettering cannabis factory is wanted after skipping his court date.
Elision Zdrava, of no fixed address, is accused of producing 77 plants of the class B drug but did not turn up at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 2.
The 22-year-old was charged after police found the cannabis factory in Havelock Street on September 28, 2020.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest and anyone with information should call police on 101.