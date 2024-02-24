Kettering cannabis dealer has found God and is helping teens avoid joining gangs

Northampton Crown Court

A cannabis dealer who was rumbled by the DWP has avoided a jail term after he told a court he’d turned his back on a life of crime.

Callum Gunn says he’s now an active member of the Living Faith Church in Corby and is helping teach others how to change their lives.

He appeared before Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (February 22) for sentence after pleading guilty to charges of growing cannabis and supplying it.

The court heard how Gunn, 23, of Hampden Crescent, Kettering, was visited by the Department of Work and pensions back in March 2022.

He let them into his house and they saw a full hydroponic setup in a tent in his lounge with eight cannabis plants growing inside. Their street value was about £4,000.

His phone was examined and evidence of drug dealing over a three month period was discovered including deals to local people as well as requests for ‘tick’.

But the case was stalled for nearly two years because of delays in the time taken to download his phone.

In mitigation, the court heard how Gunn had lost his parents as a teen and ended up in care.

He has now found God and begun working with young men to help them avoid joining gangs and entering a life of crime. He also puts out Christian rap under the name of JGunns.

His legal representative Dan Green said: “His life had changed remarkably in the two years since the offending took place.

"He’s no longer smoking cannabis, he doesn’t even drink.

"He goes to work, when he’s not at the work he’s at the gym, the studio or the church.”

Gunn now works as a window fitter and in his spare time he works as a youth street preacher.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking said: “Your life has moved on significantly since you committed these offences.”