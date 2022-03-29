Kettering burglar's seven-year debt payback as he's spared prison

A burglar who raided two local businesses will spend the next seven years paying back compensation.

Roger Kopec, of Shaftesbury Street in Kettering, was spared from a prison sentence after admitting stealing expensive items from firms in Wellingborough.

He targeted PRG Recruitment in Doddington Road overnight between July 18 and 19, 2018, gaining entry to the office by smashing a window. While inside a laptop worth £200 was stolen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Then the following year, overnight between March 6 and 7, 44-year-old Kopec raided Born Urban Barbers in High Street.

He caused damage to back door glass to get inside before taking cash, barber equipment and electrical items including an iPad and camera, worth a total of £1,680.

He then failed to surrender at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on March 7 having been released on bail earlier this year.

Last week Kopec was hauled before magistrates where he pleaded guilty to two charges of burglary.

He also admitted a separate charge of theft after stealing a bird bath, worth £34.99, from West End DIY on April 18 last year.

Kopec was sentenced to a community order, where he will have to take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Magistrates also ordered the burglar to repay a total of £1,880 in compensation.