Kettering burglaries could be linked, say police

Police are investigating

Police say they are 'considering' whether two burglaries in homes just a street apart in Kettering are linked.

The incidents last week saw items including cash and a handbag stolen, with one home raided while the occupants slept.

The first took place in Derwent Crescent between 11pm on Friday, December 17, and 6.20am on Saturday, December 18.

Burglars stole money and cigarettes from the living room of the house as the occupants slept upstairs.

The second happened in Coniston Road at about 5am that morning when burglars broke into a property and stole a handbag.