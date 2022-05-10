Kettering burglar flees empty-handed after being disturbed by dog

A would-be burglar smashed the front door of a Kettering home – only to flee empty-handed after being disturbed by a dog.

Police have launched an investigation after the attempted burglary in Lyveden Place, off Naseby Road, on Friday night (May 6).

At some point between 6.30pm and 9.30pm glass in the front door was smashed, police said.

Police are investigating

When the homeowner returned home they found the criminal responsible had not gained entry to the property and that no items had been taken.

It’s thought that the would-be burglar was disturbed by the homeowner’s dog, which may have barked at them.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have seen anybody or any vehicles in the area which looked suspicious, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 22000262120.