Kettering anti-social behaviour reporting scheme launched

Tuesday 3rd September 2024 Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership, working together with Kettering Town Council are launching Kettering Anti-Social Behaviour Reporting System known as KARS.

The NBCP together, with the Police, local ASB officers and businesses on Kettering Town Centre and the Grange Shopping Precinct can work together to prevent and deter criminal activities but also disrupt the root causes of anti-social behaviour enhancing community safety, for shoppers, workers, and all visitors.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in proactively addressing issues related to crime and anti-social behaviour.

KARS uses easily accessible technology, known as DISC, to enable member businesses to identify persons responsible for anti-social behaviour and submit reports to the Business Crime Partnership. This intelligence will be disseminated to the correct bodies such as the Neighbourhood Police, North Northants Community Safety Officers, the Environment Department and other relevant agencies to gather intelligence and take appropriate action.

Ali Farr and Neil Cowley of the NBCP

The Town Council has allocated the funding to enable this pioneering new system to be managed initially for one year, to ensure that all businesses in the primary shopping area of the town and the Grange, can be part of this scheme free of charge.

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, Leader of Kettering Town Council, said “The Town Council’s priority is in supporting the town centre to be the best it can be and tackling anti-social behaviour where it occurs improves the confidence for retailers, shoppers, visitors and workers to want to be there. We are keen to see the results of this initiative and therefore keen that businesses feel able to make use of the support it provides.”

Alison Farr from Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership said, “We are delighted to be working with Kettering Town Council to improve the environment in the town centre, for all shoppers, workers and visitors. The NBCP already works in partnership with Northants Police and manages all the Retail Crime Initiatives across the county, seeing fantastic results in the identification and prosecution of offenders. We hope through working together we can eradicate anti-social behaviour to help town centres thrive and flourish.”

The NBCP would also like to thank Northants PFCC for her support with the set-up costs for this enterprise. The Town Council and the NBCP invite all businesses, and stakeholders to actively participate in this initiative.

Together, we can build a safer, more vibrant community for everyone.