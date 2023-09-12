News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Kettering alleyway attackers try to grab woman's handbag after asking for cash and cigarettes

The pair fled empty-handed
By Sam Wildman
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST
Two Kettering alleyway attackers tried to rob a woman after asking her for cash and cigarettes.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in the cut-through linking Windmill Avenue and Sydney Street.

In an appeal released today (September 12) detectives said the incident took place at about 4.35pm on Tuesday, August 29.

The incident took place in an alleyway between Windmill Avenue and Sydney StreetThe incident took place in an alleyway between Windmill Avenue and Sydney Street
The victim was approached by a male and female who asked for money and cigarettes before attempting to grab her handbag.

The female suspect then grabbed hold of the woman’s neck and started to scratch her before the pair ran off empty-handed towards Windmill Avenue.

A police spokesman said: “The main suspect is described as a white woman aged in her late 30s to early 40s, about 5ft 6in and of a slim build with brown hair in a buzz cut. She was possible wearing a tracksuit.

“Her male accomplice was also white and aged in his late 30s to early 40s, about 5ft 8in and of an average build with a brown beard and moustache. He was wearing a baseball cap and black hooded top.

“Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 23000538845 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”