Kettering alleys to be gated off and more CCTV promised in bid to make town safer

More alleys will soon be gated off.

More CCTV cameras will be installed with Kettering alleyways which are used by criminals gated off in a bid to make areas of the town safer.

Vulnerable residents will also be provided with home security packs after North Northamptonshire Council successfully applied for £261,500 in ‘Safer Streets’ funding from the Home Office.

The funding will be used in the William Knibb ward, which includes the town centre, and the All Saints ward which incorporates areas such as Princes Street, Regent Street and those surrounding the Rockingham Road Pleasure Park.

It’s not yet clear which alleyways will be gated off or where the new cameras will be installed.

Cllr Emily Fedorowycz (Green), who represents All Saints on Kettering Town Council, said: “Gated alleyways have already been very successful in north Northants in reducing fly-tipping and allowing residents to reclaim their neighbourhoods – kids can now play out in these areas and feel safe and protected which is great.

"When residents are on board, they really work and can safeguard those areas most vulnerable to crime.

"Offering home security packs has previously been one of the most effective ways of helping make our communities more resilient to crime and I am so pleased the council has been awarded funding to do more of this.”

The cash boost comes after the town received similar funding in 2021 which saw 18 alleys gated off.

This year’s round of ‘Safer Streets’ funding saw almost £1.5m given to Northamptonshire schemes.

Police and crime commissioner Stephen Mold’s office was awarded £689,000 for security improvements on Wellingborough’s Queensway estate and £448,801 to enhance safety for women and girls on nights out in Kettering and Northampton.

Overall, it means that more than £4m will have now been invested across the county since the first round of ‘Safer Streets’ funding in 2020.

Home Secretary Priti Patel previously said: “I will not stand by while criminals inflict fear and misery on our communities.