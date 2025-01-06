Jury sworn in as murder trial set to begin over fatal stabbing of Northampton man Tommy Boom
Mr Boom, aged 30, died shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 18 after being stabbed in Millers Meadow, known locally as Semilong Park.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Boom died at the scene. A forensic post-mortem showed he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest
On Monday (January 6), a jury of 12, nine women and three men were sworn in at Northampton Crown Court for the murder trial.
Two men were sworn in to serve as spare jurors, to sit through the opening of the case.
His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo told the jury the trial is set to begin tomorrow at 10.15am (Tuesday, January 7) and that it could last between two to three weeks.
Daniel Larman, aged 21, of no fixed address, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder and an additional charge of possessing a bladed article.
Co-defendant, Kieran Okocha-Sleight, also aged 21, also of no fixed address, has also pleaded not guilty to murder.
Larman is being assisted by an intermediary who is there to ‘make sure’ the defendant understands the proceedings because he has ‘difficulties’, according to Judge Mayo.