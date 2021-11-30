Jury retires in Corby teen murder trial

The jury in the Rayon Pennycook trial has retired to consider its verdict.

The two-week trial drew to a conclusion at 11am today (Tuesday, November 30) when His Honour Judge David Herbert QC completed his summary of the evidence against the 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named because of his age.

The trial has heard how the youngster went to the scene in Reynolds Road on May 25 with a group of five of his friends as a fight was taking place between a girl he was close to and another girl to whom the victim was close.

Rayon came out of one of the houses carrying a large knife and the incident ended in a knife-fight between him and the defendant, during which Rayon, 16, received a fatal wound to his chest.

Judge Herbert told the jury of twelve that in order to return a verdict of murder, they must be sure that the defendant intended to cause death or ‘really serious injury’ to Rayon.

The jury must now consider the three charges against the defendant; murder; manslaughter and illegally carrying knife.