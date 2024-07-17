Jury finds Northampton man guilty of attempted murder of nine-month-old baby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton man has been found guilty of the attempted murder of a nine-month-old baby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Radoslaw Zurek, was found guilty at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, July 8, following a six-day trial.

The 28-year-old was charged with the attempted murder of a child under one year old after an incident on January 2 this year in a Northampton flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedics had found Zurek in the bathroom with self-inflicted wounds, alongside a nine-month-old child in a baby bouncer covered with a blanket.

Radoslaw Zurek.

An immediate examination of the baby revealed marks on the child’s face and neck. Extensive checks at hospital found the baby had bruising around both sides of the neck and petechiae on the face where capillaries had burst, consistent with choking.

On January 3, officers attended hospital and arrested Zurek on suspicion of attempted murder. He asked them about the child and wept when told they were safe and well.

Having given a no comment interview to police, Zurek also did not give evidence at his trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the trial, investigating officer Detective Constable Emily Faulkner of the force’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit West, said: “This incident was incredibly distressing for all involved, but thankfully the baby has suffered no lasting injuries.

“It’s clear Radoslaw Zurek was suffering with depression when he committed this offence, but that can never be an excuse for trying to cause such terrible harm to a totally defenceless baby.

“I hope this guilty verdict brings some closure to the nightmare situation caused by Zurek’s actions.

She added her thanks to all those who had worked on the investigation, including case builder Georgia Webb, force analyst Caitlin Perry, and digital media investigator DC Simon Chamberlain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Jen Castle, who leads the force’s Protecting Vulnerable People command, added: “As highlighted by the prosecution, DC Faulkner’s work on this case has been outstanding from the date of the offence through to the end of the trial. I would like to thank her for her thoroughness and dedication in the pursuit of justice for this young child.”

The jury found Zurek guilty of attempted murder and he has been remanded into custody to await sentencing on a date yet to be set.