Jury finds Northampton man, 34, guilty of child sex offences

Police praise bravery of victim in coming forward
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:37 BST

A jury has found a Northampton man guilty of child sex offences.

Luke Bradshaw, previously of Northampton initially denied all charges before pleading guilty to possession of indecent images of children and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, Northamptonshire Police said. The 34-year-old took a further 12 offences to trial, which started on May 22 at Northampton Crown Court. Bradshaw was convicted by jury of the remaining offences, which included rape, sexual activity with a child and sex assault.

Lead Investigators – Police Constable Emily Faulkner and Detective Constable Nayhaa Saleem said: “The bravery it takes to report sexual abuse cannot be underestimated and so first of all, we want to commend this young woman for her courage in coming forward. Together, we have ensured Luke Bradshaw will be sent to prison for his awful crimes.

Luke Bradshaw has been found guilty of a number of child sex offences.Luke Bradshaw has been found guilty of a number of child sex offences.
“Though no outcome at court would have erased the memories of what she suffered at his hands, we hope she can now move on with the bright future she has ahead of her alongside her strong support network of family.

“We hope this case reassures the public that we at Northamptonshire Police will do everything we can to put offenders behind bars and support survivors as much as we can.”

Bradshaw will return to the same court on July 26, 2023, to be sentenced.

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, police urge you to come forward by calling 101 or via the Northamptonshire Police online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk.

If you have been a victim of a sexual abuse but are not yet ready to speak to the police, visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 303 1965.

Voice is a support service for anyone living in Northamptonshire, regardless of when, where or how crime happened to you. Services are free, confidential and you don’t have to have reported anything to the police.