Joint operation to tackle anti-social behaviour in Corby this summer

A joint operation to tackle anti-social behaviour in Corby by police officers and the council is being launched this summer.

Operation Stay Safe is being run by the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team and Corby Borough Council to prevent and detect anti-social behaviour, as well as protect those affected by it.

Police officers will be working with Corby Borough Council to tackle anti-social behaviour this summer

The first event of the summer takes place on Friday (August 2), and will include licensing checks and patrols aiming to deter bad behaviour within the town’s night-time economy.

PC Chris Vickers said: “Operation Stay Safe is an annual initiative to help keep our communities safer and pleasant for all.

Anti-social behaviour can have a huge impact on people’s quality of life and we’re keen to do all we can to prevent it so everyone can enjoy summer in our town.”

Councillor Bob Eyles, lead member for housing and neighbourhood services, added: “We know that during the holidays, young people have more time and lighter evenings which may tempt them to get involved in the wrong type of activity.

“I’m pleased to be working with the police to conduct another Operation Stay Safe programme over the summer so that we can aim to discourage bad behaviour and educate young people in making wise choices in the future.”