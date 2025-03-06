Jewellery taken after burglars strike at Kettering house
Police investigating a burglary at a Kettering home are appealing for information and witnesses.
Between 8pm and 10pm on Saturday, March 1, a property in Gough Close was broken into, with jewellery items stolen.
A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during the stated times, or who has relevant smart doorbell or CCTV footage which could help.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 25000123487 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.