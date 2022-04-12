Jewellery stolen in Geddington smash and grab raid
Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police on 101
By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 5:32 pm
A burglar stole jewellery in a smash and grab raid at a property in Geddington.
Police have launched an appeal after the incident in Stamford Road on Saturday, April 2.
At some point between 8pm and 11.30pm a burglar smashed a window to gain entry to the property before stealing jewellery, a Harrods tote bag and money.
A police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”