Jewellery, cash and Audi S8 stolen after burglary at Northampton home

Police have released CCTV of a group they want to speak to

By Carly Odell
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 2:22pm
Police are appealing for witnesses.

Jewellery, cash and Audi S8 were stolen during a burglary at a Northampton home.

The incident happened on Tuesday, January 3, between 7pm and 8pm, in Conyngham Road when entry was forced into a property by a group of unknown offenders.

Police officers have now released CCTV footage of a group of men they wish to speak.

The men or anyone who knows them, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000005799.