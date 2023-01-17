Jewellery, cash and Audi S8 stolen after burglary at Northampton home
Police have released CCTV of a group they want to speak to
Jewellery, cash and Audi S8 were stolen during a burglary at a Northampton home.
The incident happened on Tuesday, January 3, between 7pm and 8pm, in Conyngham Road when entry was forced into a property by a group of unknown offenders.
Police officers have now released CCTV footage of a group of men they wish to speak.
The men or anyone who knows them, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000005799.