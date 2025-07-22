Two men have been jailed for using drones to smuggle contraband, such as drugs, blades, tobacco and more, into prisons including in Northamptonshire.

Alan Cane and Jamie Groves appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on July 15 for sentencing after they both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to convey List A articles into prison.

Between May and September 2024, 40-year-old Groves and 38-year-old Cane orchestrated the delivery of contraband into prisons across England using drones. The pair have been linked to 136 separate suspected drone drops across 19 prisons, targeting windows and designated yard locations.

While the most frequent incidents occurred in prisons in London and the South East, prisons in Bedford, Worcester, Northamptonshire, and Nottinghamshire were also impacted.

Items smuggled included Class A and Class B drugs, Stanley blades, tobacco, mobile phones, USB sticks, and clothing, according to police.

Head of the South East Organised Crime Unit, Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Boniface, said: “This case highlights a serious and sustained threat to prison safety and order, with a staggering 136 suspected drone drops across 19 HMP establishments.

“These sentences send a clear message: anyone attempting to organise the supply of contraband into prison will be identified and prosecuted.”

Cane, of Pelly Avenue, Essex was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison and Groves, of Lindisfarne Road, Dagenham, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Cane was also given a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) to stop him owning or being in control of a drone for a period of five years, which will begin on his release from prison