Jail for Wellingborough man who fell asleep while carrying a large knife in Peterborough Cathedral grounds

“Any crimes involving possession of knives are treated extremely seriously”
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 6th Feb 2024, 12:36 GMT
A man who was found asleep in the grounds of Peterborough Cathedral with a knife in a bag next to him has been jailed.

Imran Ali, 38, had earlier approached a man in Peterborough city centre and pulled out the large kitchen knife before walking off.

The victim reported the incident in July 2022 to police, who identified Ali from CCTV and later found him asleep in the cathedral grounds with his head resting on a blue holdall.

The knife found by police (Picture credit: Cambridgeshire Police)The knife found by police (Picture credit: Cambridgeshire Police)
Bolt cutters and pliers were also found inside the bag.

Ali, of Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, was arrested and later found guilty of possession of a knife and going equipped for theft.

He was sentenced to six months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court last month (January 25).

Detective Sergeant Rich Ellison, who investigated, said: “Any crimes involving possession of knives are treated extremely seriously and I welcome this prison sentence.

“Tackling knife crime is a force priority and we will do everything in our power to get weapons off the streets of Cambridgeshire.

“We all have a duty to protect our communities from harm and I would urge anyone who suspects someone is carrying a knife to call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”